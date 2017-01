PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This week’s HR Sports Star is William & Mary mens basketball player Daniel Dixon.

The senior guard from Great Falls, Virginia hit a game winning three-point shot against Hofstra at the buzzer in overtime.

Dixon was the conference player of the week last week after scoring 36 points in William and Mary’s win over ODU and he scored 25 points in the win over Hofstra.

Congratulations to William & Mary’s Daniel Dixon… the HR Sports Star of the Week.