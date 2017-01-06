Fire destroys home on Roanoke Island

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A two-alarm fire destroyed a home on Roanoke Island early Friday.

Dispatchers say they received a call at 11:15 a.m. for an active fire in the 100 block of Daphne Lane in Manteo. When crews got to the scene, they immediately called extra units for help.

The fire was marked under control by 12:50 p.m.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Crews from the Manns Harbor, Nags Head, Kill Devil Hills and Colington Fire Departments assisted with the fire.