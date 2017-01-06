Elderly resident displaced by Portsmouth house fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — One person was displaced by a house fire in Portsmouth Friday night.

Firefighters were called to a house fire at 2914 Replica Lane in the Sterling Point neighborhood at 8:45 p.m. Crews arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the home. The blaze was marked under control within 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The only resident, an elderly person, got out of the home before fire crews got to the scene. The home was badly damaged and will need extensive repairs, so the resident is staying with a neighbor, fire officials say.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.