CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Verizon Wireless service is experiencing technical difficulties with phone circuits, which is affecting some calls to 911 in Currituck County.

Verizon says they are currently working to fix the problem. Customers should call Verizon if they have questions about cell phone service.

If you can’t get through to 911, you may report an emergency to Currituck Communications at 252-232-2216.

