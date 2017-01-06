Coast Guard will close Port of Virginia ahead of winter storm

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Captain of the Port is closing the Port of Virginia at 12 a.m. Saturday ahead of Winter Storm Helena.

Commercial vessels will not be allowed to enter or leave the Chesapeake Bay. Movement within the Port of Virginia will also be closed to vessel traffic 5,000 gross tons or greater unless permission is granted by the Captain of the Port.

The Coast Guard says snow and wind forecasted to hit the area is likely to create hazardous conditions on the water, including zero visibility. Because of this, it may be difficult for Coast Guard units to respond to incidents on the water.

“There is a real danger to all vessels on the water,” said Capt. Kevin M. Carroll, Deputy Sector Commander of U.S. Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads. “Recreational vessels and casual boaters are at a greater risk during winter storm conditions. Do not make plans to get underway, wait for the hazardous conditions to pass.”