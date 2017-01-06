Beach police searching for missing, endangered man

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are looking for a missing and endangered man.

66-year-old Robert John Leketa has been missing since Friday morning. He was known to have been in the Surrey area around 12:16 p.m. He was last seen traveling in his silver-colored 2012 Chevy Suburban with Virginia plates MUCSRET.

Leketa is described as a white male, with hazel eyes and white hair, standing at 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 260 pounds.

Police say Leketa is in need of medical attention, especially in light of the impending winter weather.

If you’ve seen Leketa or know of his whereabouts, call Virginia Beach police dispatchers at at 757-385-5000.