NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man was seriously injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in Newport News.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of 30th Street at 3:23 p.m. When police got to the scene, they found a 43-year-old Newport News man with a gunshot wound to the side of his chest. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time. Police are still investigating.

