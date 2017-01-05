Winter weather threat prompts Amtrak to modify service on the East Coast

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Amtrak has adjusted schedules for trains operating Saturday due to winter weather expected to impact Virginia and North Carolina.

The following trains are affected by the change:

Northeast Regional Train 65 (Boston to Newport News) will operate between Boston and Washington, D.C.

Northeast Regional Train 71 (New York City to Norfolk) will operate between New York City and Washington, D.C.

The Palmetto Train 89 (New York City to Savannah) will operate between New York City and Washington, D.C.

The Carolinian Train 79 (New York City to Charlotte) will operate between Raleigh and Charlotte

Northeast Regional Train 88 (Norfolk to Boston) will operate between Washington, D.C. and Boston

Northeast Regional Trains 96 and 66 (Newport News to Boston) will operate between Washington, D.C. and Boston

The Carolinian Train 80 (Charlotte to New York City) will operate between Charlotte and Raleigh

The Palmetto Train 90 (Savannah to New York City) will operate between Washington, D.C. and New York City

Alternate transportation will not be provided.

Find the latest train schedules from Amtrak here.