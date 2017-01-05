Winter storm watch issued for Hampton Roads, NE North Carolina

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – A winter storm watch has been issued for Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina on Thursday.

Areas under the watch, include:

Accomack

Franklin

Gates

Camden

Currituck

Perquimans

Northampton

Pasquotank

Gloucester

Isle of Wight

James City

City of Williamsburg

City of Norfolk

Sussex

Surry

Mathews

York

City of Chesapeake

City of Hampton

City of Newport News

City of Portsmouth

City of Suffolk

City of Virginia Beach

The watch is in effect from Friday evening through Saturday evening. Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler noted Wednesday that some light snow and sleet could mix in with expected rain Friday morning.

Accumulation totals are expected to be three inches or more with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Road conditions are expected to be hazardous due to snow covering the roads and reduced visibility.

Paula Miller with the Virginia Department of Transportation noted Wednesday that crews did some brine treatment on secondary roads in Franklin. She says the state’s salt and sand supplies are full.

WAVY’s team of Super Doppler 10 meteorologists is closely following the models, and will have full updates on WAVY.com and on WAVY News 10. If you haven’t already, download the WAVY Weather App to get updates wherever you are.