Winter storm watch issued for Hampton Roads, NE North Carolina

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – A winter storm watch has been issued for Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina on Thursday.
Areas under the watch, include:
- Accomack
- Franklin
- Gates
- Camden
- Currituck
- Perquimans
- Northampton
- Pasquotank
- Gloucester
- Isle of Wight
- James City
- City of Williamsburg
- City of Norfolk
- Sussex
- Surry
- Mathews
- York
- City of Chesapeake
- City of Hampton
- City of Newport News
- City of Portsmouth
- City of Suffolk
- City of Virginia Beach
The watch is in effect from Friday evening through Saturday evening. Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler noted Wednesday that some light snow and sleet could mix in with expected rain Friday morning.
Accumulation totals are expected to be three inches or more with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Road conditions are expected to be hazardous due to snow covering the roads and reduced visibility.
Paula Miller with the Virginia Department of Transportation noted Wednesday that crews did some brine treatment on secondary roads in Franklin. She says the state’s salt and sand supplies are full.
WAVY's team of Super Doppler 10 meteorologists is closely following the models, and will have full updates on WAVY.com and on WAVY News 10.