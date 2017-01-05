US Marshals find shooting suspect hiding in Chesapeake attic

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man wanted in two recent shootings in Norfolk was arrested Thursday at a Chesapeake home.

29-year-old Donnie Eugene Graham was charged with a total of eight felonies in connection to the two shootings.

Authorities say on Dec. 21, Graham allegedly fired multiple shots into an occupied vehicle on Princess Anne Road before running away from the scene. The second shooting happened on Dec. 29. In that incident, Graham is accused of shooting toward at least one person in the 300 block of Mahone Avenue.

Graham had outstanding warrants for four counts of malicious wounding and four counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, U.S. Marshals, the Norfolk Fugitive Squad and officers with Chesapeake police responded to a home in the 3400 block of Foxfield Drive, where Graham was believed to be staying.

Authorities say residents of the home tried to slam the door shut on officers and several people had to be restrained following an altercation in the entry way. Several people at the home told officers that Graham wasn’t home.

As Marshals and the fugitive squad looked through each room of the home, they continuously heard movement coming from the third floor and attic space. However, there was no one on the third floor. That’s when investigators noticed a towel stuck in a tiny door, which accessed an attic. A suitcase was also just outside the door.

Officers called out to Graham from within the attic and heard no response. They worked their way through the space, which was covered in thick insulation. As several officers made their way into the back corner of the attic, an investigator spotted Graham’s face buried in the insulation. He was lying face up, with his entire body covered in insulation, except for his face. He was then taken into custody.

Graham is being held at the Norfolk City Jail.