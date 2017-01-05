Two adults, teen arrested after attempted burglary in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Two adults and a teenager were arrested after a burglary attempt in South Mills Thursday.

Around 10:11 a.m., the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about suspicious activity in the 1000 block of McPherson Road. The caller said there were three people banging on her front door and at the house next door. She called 911 after they drove away.

Detectives were able to find the suspect vehicle in the village of South Mills. Authorities spoke with the suspects and found they had belongings stolen from a burglary in Chesapeake.

As a result, 22-year-old Kevin Roland White, of Elizabeth City, was charged with felony attempt to break and enter, felony possession of stolen property, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of burglary tools and misdemeanor providing fictitious information to law enforcement. He’s being held at the Albemarle District Jail with a $20,000 secured bond.

The sheriff’s office says White was also wanted in Currituck County. He’s expected to face more charges.

19-year-old Zaurnice Tamiko King, also of Elizabeth City, was charged with felony attempt to break and enter and felony possession of stolen property and was placed under a $5,000 bond at the Albemarle District Jail.

The third suspect was a 15-year-old, who will be charged later.