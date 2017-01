CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police are looking for a suspect who broke into six vehicles in December.

Police say the break-ins happened on Dec. 20 at a business on Myers Road. The suspect fled the area on a bicycle with several items, according to police.

If you recognize this suspect, or know anything about these incidents, you’re asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.