Man convicted on drug, gun charges sentenced to 17 years in prison

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man was sentenced to 17 years behind bars Thursday for his part in a drug trafficking operation.

25-year-old Stefon I. Malone pleaded guilty to various drug and gun charges in June 2016.

Specifically, Malone was sentenced to 84 months for participating in a conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine base and 120 months for discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Court documents say Malone distributed cocaine base and provided security for a drug trafficking conspiracy operating out of Newport News.

In February 2013, police executed a search warrant at a rooming house on Chestnut Avenue in Newport News after officers received tips about a person with guns and drugs. Malone fired his Glock 9mm pistol multiple times, striking one officer in his ballistic vest and striking a second police officer’s ballistic shield. Both officers survived without serious injury.