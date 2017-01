ASHBURN, Va. (WAVY) — The off season reorganization of the struggling Washington Redskins began today when the team announced the firing of defensive coordinator Joe Barry.

Even though the defense lacked significant talent, it was the weak link of a team that seemed to be improving on offense.

The team also announced that assistant coaches Robb Akey and Perry Fewell, as well a strength coach Mike Clark, have been let go.

