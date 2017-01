CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police are looking for a suspect who used a counterfeit credit cards to purchase gift cards.

The alleged theft happened on November 24 at a pharmacy in the 1330 block of North Battlefield Boulevard. According to police, the gift cards were valued at $200.

If you have any information on this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.