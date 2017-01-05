Police: Man robs California woman at motel in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A California woman was robbed at gunpoint Monday night at a Best Western Motel, Newport News police say.

Police say a 23-year-old woman from California told police she received a test message from a man who was answering a post she had made on Backpage.

The man went to her room at the motel, asked if she was alone and then pulled out a gun. He then robbed the woman of her cash and cellphone before leaving the room.

Officers were called to the scene on Operations Drive just before 9 p.m. Monday.

Police on Thursday release surveillance images of the man suspected in this case.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you recognize this man.