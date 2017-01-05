Police: Man believed to be responsible in 3 Va. Beach robberies

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say a man wanted for robbing a Metro PCS store at gunpoint Wednesday evening may also be responsible for two previous robberies.

Police say the man in the surveillance photos went into the store at 4221 Pleasant Valley Road armed with a handgun, demanded money and ordered a patron to stay in the store.

He then ran from the store with cash. Police say no one was hurt.

Detectives believe this man is also responsible for two previous robberies at Virginia Beach stores.

This includes a Nov. 27, 2016 robbery at this same Metro PCS location and a Nov. 21 robbery of a Boost Mobile store on Holland Road.

Police on Thursday released surveillance images of the man detectives believe is responsible for the robberies.

Officers arrested two men Wednesday in connection with a string of different robberies. One of the men in that case is facing eight counts of robbery.

If recognize the man in the surveillance photo above, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Image courtesy of Virginia Beach Police Image courtesy of Virginia Beach Police Image courtesy of Virginia Beach Police