People buying shovels, groceries ahead of weekend storm

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – People flocked to local hardware stores on Thursday, gearing up for the first anticipated snowfall of the season.

“It’s very busy in there, everybody has a shovel and a lot of icy melt,” said Garrett Barber, a customer at Taylor’s Do It Center.

“This time of year, you can never have too much rock salt,” said Russ Cerro.

Employees of the Norfolk store on Colley Avenue told 10 On Your Side that sales were steady from the time doors opened at 7:30 a.m. to close.

“People are preparing a little bit earlier this year,” according to Asst. Manager David Price.

Price said that the store sold out of two types of shovels, and was running low on 20-pound bags of ice melt by the afternoon. The store is expecting new shipments early Friday morning. He recommends people stock up on more than shovels and salt.

“They should be getting some of the insulation for the pipes that’s under their house, as well as scrapers and brushes for their cars, windshield wipers,” he said. “Make sure you check your tires so everything can be safe when you go out.”

Some customers don’t plan to go out. Already, people are stocking up on groceries, too.

“Some canned goods, vegetables, meats, to take us through the weekend,” Chryle Sykes said.

Angela Ferebee stocked up on bottles of water at the Farm Fresh on N. Military Highway.

“Just in case if it does snow, and I’m stuck in the house for a few days,” she said.

If that happens, people will try to make the best of it.

“It’s always fun for the kids,” said Lindsay Davenport.