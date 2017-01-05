Norfolk to announce federal funding for Waterfront improvements

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk officials on Thursday are set to announce new federal funding for the city to make improvements to Waterfront properties.

Officials with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will join Mayor Kenny Alexander to announce that the city will be receiving up to $200,000 in grant funding.

The money will be put toward improvements at the Harbor Park, Newton’s Creek watershed and Fort Norfolk areas.

City officials say Norfolk is one of 19 cities nationwide — and the only one in Virginia — to receiving the grant funding as a part of the EPA’s Brownfields Area-Wide Planning Program.

Officials are scheduled to announce the funding at the Norfolk Amtrak Station on Park Avenue at 2 p.m.

The EPA, environmental stakeholders and partner agencies will reportedly meet at Slover Library following the announcement to develop a plan for the funding.

