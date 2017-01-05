Mother, two kids escape Norfolk house fire

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A mother and her two children escaped a house fire in Norfolk Thursday evening.

Firefighters were called to the 200 block of 28th Street at 4:00 p.m. Crews got to the scene three minutes later and reported flames and smoke coming from a second floor window of the two-story home.

A woman and her two small children go out before fire crews arrived. The mother told firefighters she found a fire in her daughter’s room and immediately called 911.

Firefighters went into the home and found flames inside the second floor bedroom. The fire was quickly extinguished and was contained to the bedroom.

Crews covered some items on the first floor below the fire in an effort to avoid water and smoke damage. Still, the home sustained some fire and smoke damage, making the home uninhabitable. The Red Cross will assist the displaced residents.

No one was injured.

Dominion Virginia Power responded to the home to turn off electricity to the home, which did have working smoke alarms.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Norfolk House Fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo: Norfolk Fire & Rescue) (Photo: Norfolk Fire & Rescue) (Photo: Norfolk Fire & Rescue)