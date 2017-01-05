Jury duty scam circulating in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A jury duty scam is making the rounds in Newport News, authorities said Thursday.

Scammers are telling residents they are from the Newport News Sheriff’s Office. The scammers tell people they missed court or jury duty and will be arrested unless they pay a fine. The sheriff’s office says the fine is usually pretty hefty.

Authorities say no one from the Newport News Sheriff’s Office will contact you by phone to ask for money.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office also recently alerted residents of a jury scam in their area.