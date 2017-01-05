James City County police, school officials investigating image found online

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A screenshot found on social media Wednesday has prompted Williamsburg-James City County School officials to investigate.

Jamestown High School spokesperson Betsey Overkamp-Smith says the screenshot showed “kill all Jamestown students” listed as a school event on Jan. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

The screenshot was in the same format as other school events, but Overkamp-Smith says it was never featured on the school website. Someone made the screenshot on their own computer, she says, and school officials know that students were involved in its creation.

School officials don’t believe there’s any reason for safety concerns. Still, Jamestown High Principal Catherine Worley alerted parents and staff to the incident via phone calls and email.

Deputy Chief Steve Rubino said James City County police are also investigating the image, but he would not comment further.