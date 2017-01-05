Hampton police seek suspect who robbed 7-Eleven at gunpoint

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton police need your help to identify a man who robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint on Saturday, Dec. 31.

According to police, a man entered the store, located in the 1000 block of W. Mercury Boulevard, showed a gun and demanded money. The suspect got cash and ran from the scene, heading westbound on W. Mercury, through the Taco Bell and Olive Garden parking lots.

The suspect is described as a black male, between 23 and 26-years-old, about 5 feet 3 inches to 5 feet 5 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, beige pants and gloves.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.