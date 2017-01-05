Governor signs order on LGBT discrimination

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has signed an executive order requiring future state contractors to agree to a policy that prohibits discrimination against the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

The order is similar to one McAuliffe signed when taking office in 2014 prohibiting discrimination against state employees.

The governor, a Democrat, said the order would make Virginia a more business-friendly state.

Republicans and conservative groups denounced the order, saying it was intended to appease McAuliffe’s political allies while unfairly limiting religious liberty.