Gloucester boy, 7, continues running to honor fallen officers

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The 7-year-old Gloucester boy who ran marathons and 5K races in honor of fallen Virginia State Police Trooper Chad Dermyer is still going.

Braxton Lee ran eight 5K races for Trooper Dermyer, 37, who was fatally shot in March at a Richmond bus station during a state police training exercise. He leaves behind a wife and two kids.

Braxton said the news of Trooper Dermyer’s death hit him so hard, he wanted to run to raise donations for the Dermyer family. He even created his own 5K in June for Dermyer’s loved ones.

He’s not stopping there.

Braxton wants to honor all fallen officers at the National Police Week 5K in Washington D.C. He’s reaching out to police departments across the nation who lost an officer in 2016.

“I would like to try and get at least one officer from each police department who lost an officer in 2016 to run with me and also invite anyone else who would like to run with me,” Braxton says.

That race takes place May 13. Learn more here.