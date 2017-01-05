Incident prompts EMS call for medical issues at Currituck HS

CURRITUCK, N.C. (WAVY) — EMS responders were called to Currituck County High School Thursday morning for medical issues, the school said in a Facebook post.

The school said in the post that an incident required the EMS call. Students were held in first bell for an extended period of time to “ensure the safety and well-being of students.”

Currituck County High School is back running on a regular schedule. It is unconfirmed what specifically prompted the EMS call.

10 On Your Side’s Chris Horne is working to gather the latest from Currituck County. Stay tuned on air and online for updates.