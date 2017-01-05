Crews battle fire at building in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A firefighter who fell ill battling a fire Thursday morning was taken to the hospital.

Officials say crews were called to a building fire on 31st Street around 3:45 a.m. Responding units found smoke coming from the attic of the building.

It was determined that the fire was caused by unattended cooking. The all clear was given at the building around 4 a.m.

No occupants were injured, officials say.

One fire fighter was taken to the hospital for what was determined to be a non-fire ground related illness. The fire fighter’s is currently unknown.

