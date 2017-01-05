Beach couple claim million-dollar lottery ticket bought in Chesapeake

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach couple won a Mega Millions worth $1 million, according to lottery officials.

When Charles Leisure heard his wife Janet’s voice on the phone, he could tell something was up. She told him the Mega Millions ticket he’d bought for the December 27 drawing was worth a million dollars.

“I thought she might be joking until I heard her voice crack,” he said.

The Virginia Beach couple returned to the store Thursday afternoon to receive the check from the Virginia Lottery. The store received a $10,000 bonus from the lottery for selling the winning ticket.

The winning numbers from a drawing Tuesday night were 2-28-30-38-39, with a magic ball of 11. The ticket was bought at a Wawa on Woodlake Drive in Chesapeake.

Lottery officials say the ticket only missed out on the magic ball number. No tickets bought for the drawing matched all six numbers for an estimated $85 million jackpot.