Airlines offering change fee waivers for flights from ORF this weekend

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Some airlines are offering change fee waivers for flights from Norfolk International Airport that may be impacted by winter weather this weekend.

American Airlines, Delta, Southwest Airlines and United are participating, according to a Facebook post by ORF.

Travelers should confirm flight status with their airline before heading to the airport.

