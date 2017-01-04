Woman to serve 20 years for 2014 razor attack at Va. Beach bar

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday for a 2014 attack at a Virginia Beach bar.

36-year-old Angie Brown was sentenced to 35 years in prison with 15 years suspended for aggravated malicious wounding. She was found guilty after a trial in August 2016.

Prosecutors say on April 3, 2014, Brown and the victim, who didn’t know each other, were at Sliders Sports Bar on Virginia Beach Boulevard. Around 1:30 a.m., the victim and her friend were walking out of the bar when Brown approached them and confronted them about talking to a mutual friend. Brown and the victim’s friend started arguing and the victim encouraged her friend to leave with her. That’s when prosecutors say Brown attacked the victim from behind, knocking her to the ground. The victim began screaming that she was being cut. When Brown stopped and got off the victim, she released she had been cut multiple times and immediately went to a hospital.

Part of the incident was caught on cell phone video by a bystander.

Police responded to the scene and took Brown into custody. Prosecutors say she was in her vehicle at that time, trying to leave the scene.

According to prosecutors, the victim suffered severe slash wounds to her left cheek, right leg, right arm, back, torso, chest and right shoulder. Brown was also taken to the hospital with superficial cuts to her right hand, prosecutors say.

Razor blades were found in the center console and trunk of Brown’s car, and in her purse.

The next morning, the owner of Sliders contacted police after finding a bloody razor in the parking lot near where the attack happened. Through DNA testing, it was confirmed that the blood was from both Brown and the victim. The razor blades found in Brown’s purse, car and in the parking lot were determined to be the type of blades Brown used in her work as a hairdresser.

Prosecutors say Brown has two prior convictions for unlawful wounding from two separate incidents, which date back to 1997 and 2006. In the 1997 attack, Brown stabbed a female victim in the stomach. In the 2006 attack, Brown slashed a male victim in the face. Brown also has a prior conviction for disturbing the peace, as well as several traffic infractions and probation violations.

As Brown was sentenced Wednesday, the judge said that the best indicator of future behavior is past conduct.