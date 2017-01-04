Coast Guard medevacs woman 20 miles off the N.C coast

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard was called upon to medevac a 76-year-old woman from a cruise ship off the coast of North Carolina Wednesday morning.

The captain of the Grandeur of the Seas notified the Coast Guard at 8:40 a.m. about a female passenger who was experiencing abdominal pains 20 miles northeast of Oregon Inlet.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter was dispatched from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City at approximately 9:30 a.m. and it arrived on scene at 10 a.m.

The air crew hoisted the woman and her daughter to the helicopter and transported them to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

“The crew was extremely professional,” said Lt. Daniel Reilly, co-pilot for the medevac. “They had the patient and daughter ready for the rescue swimmer and made for a smooth hoisting evolution.”