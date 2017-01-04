Waypoint at Lynnhaven residents file lawsuits against apartment complex

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Three months after remnants of Hurricane Matthew hit Hampton Roads, the Waypoint at Lynnhaven Apartments look like a ghost town.

A lot of people had to move from Waypoint following the October storm.

Now, residents are starting to send a message. They’re still fed up with what happened, and their lawsuits allege it didn’t have to happen.

Management for Waypoint at Lynnhaven refused to answer any of 10 On Your Side’s questions, like how many residents remain in apartments? How many units remain with exposed? It didn’t take long for management and security to tell WAVY crews to leave.

“I’m going to have to ask you to contact management via email,” the security guard told WAVY’s Andy Fox. “If you don’t leave, I will charge you with trespassing at this point in time.”

Attorney Gary Byler filed the two lawsuits.

“Look, the heart of the case is the landlord is without any legal justification or authority to keep my clients from their property.”

Waypoint at Lynnhaven resident Lorenzo Goode claims he lost $25,000 worth of belongings.

“Their medicines, their text books, their wedding photos, their clothes — and management refused to let them have access to what was, legally, their apartments,” Byler added.

Tenant Joseph Lancaster is seeking $20,395 for his items.

Byler says management should have allowed immediate and continual access to the apartments to get belongings, and that the asbestos concern was not a critical one.

“If that took getting people in hazmat suits to come and bring the stuff out in a timely fashion, then that’s what should have been done.”

Byler plans to call home inspector Floyd Gibbs as an expert witness. Gibbs says from the units he inspected, the only exposed asbestos was from walls cut up by workers tearing down the walls after the flood. Gibbs concludes there was no air-borne asbestos.

“What’s happening here is in no way form or fashion dangerous to their health or dangerous to their products or anything,” Gibbs told 10 On Your Side back in October.

WAVY News asked Byler if he thinks Waypoint at Lynnhaven mistreated its tenants.

“They absolutely did,” he said. “Whether it was intentional or not, I don’t know. It could be they just overreacted to a situation, and in some cases, cost my clients everything they owned.”

10 On Your Side reached out three times by phone and once by email to the attorney representing the apartment complex owners, FCPK Green Run LLC, and management Kettler Management Inc. Attorney Paul Schmidt refused to respond.

The hearing on these cases is set for February 2.