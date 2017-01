NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Cut power lines have caused a traffic light outage at the intersection of Hampton Boulevard and Little Creek Road.

Police say repairs to the line could take several hours to complete. Officers are directing traffic in the area.

Attention Naval Station Norfolk commuters! Traffic light is out at Hampton Blvd & W Little Creek Rd. Officers directing traffic. @WAVY_News — Lex Gray (@LexGrayWAVY) January 4, 2017

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this developing story.