Suffolk judges recuse themselves from hearing Del. Morris abuse case

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three judges in Suffolk have issued a recusal order saying they can not hear the case against Del. Rick Morris.

Morris faces one felony charge of abuse dealing with his step-son. He is accused of hitting a boy with a belt and wooden spoon, punching him and throwing a hose nozzle at him.

In an order issued Dec. 29, Chief Judge Carl E. Eason Jr., Judge Robert Sandwich, and Wayne Farmer recused themselves due to possible conflicts, and note that the Supreme Court of Virginia will designate a judge to hear the case against Morris.

A judge nolle prossed six of seven felonies that Morris was originally charged with last September. It is possible the charges could be brought back at a later time since they were dismissed and not dropped.

In a lengthy Facebook post on Dec. 19, Morris said, “This is the first step on the road to vindication.”

Stay with WAVY News 10 for the latest updates to this story.