Rep. Scott Taylor assigned to House Committee on Appropriations

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — Freshman U.S. Representative Scott Taylor (R – 2nd District) says he’s been assigned to the House Committee on Appropriations.

One day after taking the oath of office, Taylor told 10 On Your Side he is ready to repeal President Barack Obama’s health care law.

“It’s a disaster. It needs to be repealed and replaced, but it is important that we do replace it with something that makes healthcare more accessible and more affordable for families out there, all across America, not just in my district, but everywhere,” he said.

Taylor was elected to Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District in November and previously served in Virginia’s House of Delegates. He said Republicans in Congress need to be clear on their message to Americans.

“That they understand that they’re not going to lose the healthcare that they have now. There will still be some transition period. Now they will still have access to coverage and in the future they will have more opportunity,” he said.

Another issue on the table this week — what to do about concerns over Russia and the U.S. election. Taylor said he wants more information from the intelligence community first.

“Do I think that we need to have a, if you will, red line to tell Russia how much further, where they will not go? Absolutely. If, in fact, there was a hacking or a messing with our elections, do [we] need to have sort of a commensurate response? Absolutely.”