Portsmouth Family Dollar robbed; second time in just over a week

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Family Dollar in Portsmouth was robbed Wednesday for the second time in just over a week.

Officers were called to the store, located at 4231 Greenwood Drive, at 6:59 p.m.

Police say the suspect demanded money from the employees. It’s not clear if the suspect was armed or not.

No one was injured in the incident.

This same Family Dollar store was robbed last week.

Earlier Wednesday, a Title Max Loans store on Victory Boulevard was robbed.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this developing story.