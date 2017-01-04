Police: Man assaults woman jogging in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man assaulted a woman as she jogged in Norfolk on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.

Around 5:30 a.m., police and medics responded to the 500 block of W. Brambleton Avenue for a reported assault.

According to police, a woman was jogging in the area when a man approached her and grabbed her. She resisted and was cut. Her injuries are non life-threatening, police say. She was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

