One year later, family of sailor still searching for answers

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – It has been one year since Norfolk police began their investigation into the murder of sailor, 27-year-old Christopher Allen.

Police say he was shot on Waverly Way on Jan. 4, 2016 and later died at the hospital. No one has been arrested.

Dozens gathered to pause and reflect the life of Petty Officer Christopher Allen at Naval Station Norfolk one year ago. Allen’s family says the pain is deep.

Allen is described as the life of the party, witty and one who made friends easily. He’d already spent 10 years in the Navy when he died. His father says it was a dream fulfilled.

“His memory is forever with us and will always be with us until we see him again,” Rev. Don Allen said. “We just can’t give up on life because that happened, it’s not what Chris would want us to do, he would want us to move forward.”

Petty Officer Allen was the youngest of three children. His family tells 10 On Your Side he re-enlisted for another 10 years in the Navy and was set to be promoted.

“We just keep praying that at some point the mystery will be solved and police can do their job,” Rev. Allen said.

The family says they know little about what happened the night Allen was killed and one year later, they haven’t heard much of anything new.

Norfolk Police tell 10 On Your Side there is no new information in the case and they are asking anyone with information call call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.