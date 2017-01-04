Officials: Dog bites person at Hampton park

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton health officials say they are looking for a dog that bit someone at park on New Year’s Day.

Officials say the dog was at Ridgway Bark Park with man in his 50’s and a 10-year-old boy.

The dog is described as being black and brown, medium-sized and between 30 and 40 pounds. Officials say the owner was heard calling the dog Sidney.

Officials say the victim may have to get rabies shots if the dog is not located.

Call the Hampton Health Department at -757-727-2570 or Animal Control at 757-727-6111 if you know anything about this incident.