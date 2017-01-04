Newport News police chief to talk policing, crime, transparency and more

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police Chief Richard Myers will speak publicly Thursday to address community concerns about policing.

Chief Meyers will address the police department’s efforts to improve transparency, how investigators and officers are targeting violent crimes and community outreach to help get crimes solved.

In 2016, Newport News detectives say 31 people were killed. That number is higher than the 26 homicides in both 2014 and 2015.

“Our hope is to afford a better summary on crime and its impact, and once again encourage the public to assist us in diminishing crime in our community,” the police department said in a news release Wednesday. “Together, with the help of the citizens of Newport News, we can continue to fight crime and make Newport News a safer place to live, work and play.”

