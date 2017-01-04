Musicals, Cars & Laughs Are What’s Happening This Weekend

Friday, January 6 : Mamma Mia! @ Ferguson Center for the Arts

Over 60 million people worldwide have fallen in love with the characters, the story and the music that make “MAMMA MIA!” the ultimate feel-good show. Now the smash-hit musical is coming here to Ferguson Center for the arts in Newport News. Dive into the hilarious tale of a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father. The enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship will be told through timeless songs you will fall in love with over-and over again.

See Mamma Mia Friday & Saturday at Ferguson Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35.

Saturday, January 7 – Sunday, January 8 : Virginia Hot Rod & Custom Car Show – Hampton Roads Convention Center

It’s the 4th annual Virginia Hot Rod and Custom Car show this weekend. Come out to the Hampton Roads Convention Center and see as it’s transformed into a car lover’s paradise. Everything from wild customs, classic restored cars and more will be showcased. Listen to live music as you browse award-winning cars, participate in a sweetheart pin-up girl contest and win prizes just for coming out.

The Virginia Hot Rod & Custom Car Show is happening this Saturday from 10 a.m. -7 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Ticket prices start at $12.

Thursday, January 5 – Sunday, January 8 : Tony Rock @ Virginia beach Funny Bone

Talented comedian Tony Rock will take the stage at the Funny Bone in Virginia Beach Thursday – Sunday. He has worked on television shows with some of the biggest names in Hollywood including; Whoopi Goldberg, Vivica Fox and now he’s taking the stage at Virginia Beach Funny Bone all weekend long. Join in the laughter as you experience this talented comedian featured on ‘Def Comedy Jam’ and ‘The Late Show’ just to name a few! Grab your tickets quick because they will sell out fast.

Catch Tony Rock at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone Thursday – Sunday (news: now – Sunday), Tickets start at $22 and times vary.

Monday, January 2 – Monday, February 13 : Super Teacher Nominations

Celebrate Virginia’s true heroes of education by nominating your favorite teacher for the Virginia Lottery ‘Super Teacher’ award. So far, 72 outstanding educators have been recognized as going above-and-beyond what is expected of them for their students. This year, eight more teachers will join the ranks of ‘Super Teacher’ and as a reward be given $2,000 for classroom supplies AND $2,000 for personal use.

This is the 10th year the Virginia Lottery has hosted this amazing contest and they need your help finding the amazing teachers! Go online to va-super-teacher.com now – February 13 and nominate your ‘Super Teacher.