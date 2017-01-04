Man sentenced to two years in Sam’s Club robbery, abduction case

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man who took part in an abduction and robbery case out of Virginia Beach was sentenced to two years behind bars Wednesday.

Mark John Albrecht II was sentenced to 20 years with 18 years suspended. He pleaded guilty to robbery in August.

In December 2015, police say Albrecht and another suspect — Jorge Andres Zambrana — approached a woman in the parking lot of a Sam’s Club off Virginia Beach Boulevard and forced her into the backseat of her own car. They then drove the woman around to multiple ATMs, demanding money. The woman told WAVY News in an exclusive interview that the men eventually dropped her off after about an hour or two.

Following 10 On Your Side’s interview with the victim, investigators say they received several tips that lead to the arrest of Albrecht and Zambrana in late January.

Zambrana pleaded guilty to robbery, abduction, carjacking, and conspiracy in July. His sentencing is still pending due to missing paperwork.