Man charged with murder in Northampton Co. homicide

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man is facing a first-degree murder charge after authorities found another man shot to death Monday inside of his home.

Northampton County deputies were called to home near the Pendleton area early Monday morning and found 19-year-old Richard McJoe dead from a gunshot wound.

Robert Sears was quickly identified and arrested. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

Authorities say the incident happened at Sears’ home. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

