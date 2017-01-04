Man charged with arson in fire at Suffolk Towers Apartments

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 52-year-old man is facing arson charges for a New Year’s Day fire at Suffolk Towers Apartments.

Bryan Alan Cadwell is charged with attempted arson of occupied dwelling and arson of an occupied dwelling for the fire.

Officials say the fire crews were called to the apartments around 4 a.m. Jan. 1.

Fire alarms were activated in the building when crews arrived, and wood was found burning in the lobby.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the first floor storage area.

The building was evacuated, and officials say smoke from the fire spread throughout the building.

Residents were able to return to their apartments once the fire was out and the building ventilated. No one was displaced.

Cadwell is being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.

Officials said Wednesday that an investigation into the fire remains ongoing.