Man accused of murder represents self in court; judge suggests he get a lawyer

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man is set to go on trial for the murder of a sailor.

Eric Saub has elected to represent himself.

Saub is accused of killing Jean Marie Smith back in 2015. Her body was found in a wooded area of Isle of Wight County.

Normally, a pretrial hearing will last roughly an hour. Saub’s self-represented hearing took around six hours. He offered 15 motions in the hearing.

Most of Saub’s motions were for suppression of search warrants and evidenced collected through them. His argument is that he never consented to the search warrants.

These warrants allowed officers to look over Saub’s room in Smith’s grandmother’s house. They allowed officers to search his cell phone, as well as his banks accounts.

Saub contended the searches went beyond what evidence they were supposed to gather. He claimed his room required a separate warrant because he was renting from the grandmother.

The hearing moved slowly through the motions Saub set forth. To prove his points, he called officers to the stand to testify. At times during the hearing, he was argumentative with witnesses. At one point, he called himself to the stand.

The same judge also suggested, at least a dozen times, that Saub get a lawyer. To that suggestion Saub replied, “Noted.”

After consideration of the arguments, the judge denied all of the evidence motions. He also denied a change of venue request and a request to recuse the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Eric Saub does have an advising attorney, Greg Matthews, appointed to the case. However, Matthews is only allowed to council Saub. The trial will begin on March 6.