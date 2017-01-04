Local, state officials eyeing possible winter weather

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Local and state officials are preparing for winter weather that could hit parts of Virginia this weekend.

Officials said Wednesday they are monitoring the forecast and have already begun to prepare accordingly. Any accumulation in the upcoming weekend would mark the first snowfall of the new year.

Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler noted Wednesday that some light snow and sleet could mix in with expected rain Friday morning.

The real threat for snow will come from an area of low pressure expected to form off the coast of Florida — creating a higher chance for snow in the region for Saturday.

How this system tracks will determine how much winter weather hits Hampton Roads this weekend — and when.

Drew Lankford with Virginia Beach Public Works says salt and sand for winter weather was ordered over the summer of 2016.

Virginia Beach crews on Thursday will hook plows up to city trucks and other equipment ready for the conditions.

Paula Miller with the Virginia Department of Transportation noted Wednesday that crews did some brine treatment on secondary roads in Franklin. She says the state’s salt and sand supplies are full.

Miller said they will hit any hot spots in the area whenever needed.

Their equipment was inspected in October, and Miller says she did a practice run to ensure crews are ready to go.

Chesapeake city crews did snow preps in November to make sure they had everything ready to go when winter weather arrived. Now, they are busy getting staged and ready.

