Hertford man arrested in Kitty Hawk on drug charges

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) — A Hertford man was arrested in a Kitty Hawk restaurant on drug charges.

On Dec. 29, 2016, the Dare County Narcotics Task Force was investigating complaints about a person selling cocaine out of a local restaurant and bar. Authorities went to the bar and took the suspect into custody without incident.

35-year-old Julius Timothy Miller was charged with felony possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine and marijuana and felony maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance. He was released on a $25,000 secured bond.