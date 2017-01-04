Hampton police chief to address recent spike in violent crime

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police Chief Terry Sult will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to address a recent increase in violent crime.

Just four days into 2017, there have been several shootings in Hampton.

A 22-year-old man was injured early Sunday morning in a shooting on Bay Avenue. Later that day, a male juvenile was shot around Todds Lane and Northampton Drive. He was seriously injured.

The next day, on Monday, a teenager and a man were hit by gunfire on Seldendale Drive. A gunshot victim walked into Sentara CarePlex Hospital in Hampton on Monday, too.

On Wednesday, a man was shot while sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of Bethel High School.

Throughout 2016, police say 22 people were killed in Hampton, which is up from 15 homicides the previous year.

Chief Sult will discuss steps the police division is taking to combat crime and encourage the community to get involved in helping to solve crimes.

Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell and United States Assistant Attorney Howard Zlotnick will be in attendance.

