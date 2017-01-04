Graffiti spray-painted on side of MacArthur Memorial in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Someone vandalized the MacArthur Memorial museum in downtown Norfolk.

A WAVY viewer captured a photo of graffiti spray-painted on the side of the building reading “ANARCHY.”

Officials say it happened sometime overnight. They received the first report about it around 2:30 a.m.

Police are working to figure out who is responsible. Detectives will canvass the area to see if there are any cameras nearby that may have captured video of the incident. Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you have any information.

