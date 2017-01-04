Man found shot on George Washington Highway in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A shooting in Portsmouth Wednesday night left a man injured.

At about 8:14 p.m., emergency crews were called to the 3700 block of George Washington Highway for a report of a man with a gunshot wound. Officers responded and found a man with gunshot wounds to his lower torso.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. Police have not commented on the extent of his injuries.

There is not suspect information. Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 On Your Side for the latest updates.